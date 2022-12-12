Karan Johar Reveals Varun Dhawan 'Dying' To Star In South Films, Actor Says, 'I Don't Look Like...'

A decade ago, Varun Dhawan took the Hindi film industry by storm with his debut in Karan Johar's college drama Student Of The Year, alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. He then featured in several other box office hits including Badlapur, October, Main Tera Hero, Coolie No 1 and Kalank.

His recent horror-comedy Bhediya was also a success. But now, the actor is looking to pursue regional films after being told that he has the look of a South Indian hero rather than a North Indian hero.

At Galatta Plus' roundtable, Karan Johar highlighted Varun Dhawan's eagerness to star in a South movie. He said, "He will go to Hyderabad or Chennai and live there. He is dying… jumping." Agreeing with him, Karthi added, "He has already mentioned his interest to work there."

Reacting to their Karan and Karthi's statement, Varun said, "We released Bhediya in Telugu as Thodelu. It was released by Geetha Arts. Even at the launch, they said you are more like a South Indian hero than a North Indian hero because of your energy level and the kind of films you do.

"I would love to do it because I have never seen a distinction. I grew up with my father (who) in the morning would show me Tamil and Telugu films. Given the opportunity, I would love to work there. There are brilliant filmmakers who are on my bucket list. I know it will happen. I don't know how, but I know it will happen. It’s a plan."

However, when Varun was asked about the number of opportunities he would get from South, he jokingly pointing at Dulquer Salmaan and remarked, "He is a producer. Maybe, he can give it," to which Dulquer responded saying, "I can’t afford you."

On Wednesday, Madame Tussauds India revealed the wax sculpture of Varun Dhawan. The wax figure was added to the brand’s museum in Delhi, which is situated on the fourth storey of DLF Mall of India.

By this, Dhawan has become the youngest actor from Bollywood to be honoured with a wax figure in the Madame Tussauds Museum.

Besides Dhawan, big celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit are also placed in the largest room within Madame Tussauds India, which is also adorned with statues of Will Smith, Angelina Jolie and Leonardo di Caprio.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy movie Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon. In the film, he essayed the character of a shape-shifting werewolf. The actor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor.