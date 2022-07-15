Karan Johar Reveals Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Dated Two Brothers; Internet Begins Guessing Game

Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' has been getting all the attention these days. In episode 2, Sara Alia Khan and Janhvi Kapoor graced the show. Karan Johar spilt some beans about the actresses' lives as well which came as a surprise for their fans. The filmmaker revealed that Sara and Janhvi once dated brothers and this shocked Sara and Janhvi as well.

In the show, Karan said, "I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don't know the level of your friendship today, but I don't remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before." This came out as a surprise even for Sara and Janhvi who did not know that Karan was going to reveal this on the show.

Karan added, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building."

This revelation left many fans curious and many of them started the guessing game. Many of the fans suggested that the brothers Sara and Janhvi dated were Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya respectively. Veer and Shikhar are the maternal grandsons of Sushil Kumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

"For everyone whose wondering which brother duo janhvi and sara dated, it's these two brothers called veer (sara) and shikhar (janhvi) pahariya, both maternal grandsons of the former chief minister of Maharashtra! THANK ME LATER," a Twitter user wrote.

Reportedly, Sara has also dated Kartik Aaryan in the past. The two starred opposite each other in the movie 'Love Aaj Kal 2'.

On the work front, Sara will star in Gaslight, which will also star Vikrant Massey. She will star opposite Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film. Meanwhile, Janhvi is currently busy shooting for Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan. She will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi as well, along with Rajkumar Rao. She will also star in Good Luck Jerry, which will stream on Disney+Hotstar.