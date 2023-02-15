Ever since Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married, their fans are over the moon. The couple starred opposite each other in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions film 'Shershaah', which was loved by the audience. Moreover, Sidharth Malhotra was launched by Karan Johar in 'Student Of The Year'. There were some reports that Sidharth and Kiara have signed a three-film contract with Karan Johar.

According to Etimes, Karan Johar has not signed a three-film deal with Sidharth and Kiara and refuted the reports. He said, "Not at all."

“Sid and Kiara are very close to Karan Johar. He doesn’t need to bind them in any contract. All he has to do is ask them. And they will be a part of any film he offers them. The couple never discussed money or contracts with Karan before they were married. Why should they do so now?,” a source was quoted as saying by ETimes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Meanwhile, Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note for the couple after they got married. He wrote, "I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and I realised in that moment that these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

He added, "As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you, Sid…. I love you, Ki…. May today be your forever…"

It was also reported that Sidharth and Kiara will be seen in a romantic comedy 'Adal Badal'. However, it was also reported that the movie has been shelved.