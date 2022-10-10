Karan Johar Quits Twitter, Says 'Making Space For More Positive Energies Only' | Read

Karan Johar had bid his goodbye to social networking platform, Twitter. The filmmaker on Monday announced his decision as a ‘step towards attracting more positive energy’.

Taking to his Twitter account, Karan wrote, “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!”

Several users took to the comments section of his tweet to react to the news. One user wrote, “Focus on your mental health and Brahmastra part 2. Good luck. Sending positivity.” Another wrote, “Positive energy and peace is far more important than any SM platform. Cheers KJ have a good one.”

Karan Johar has often spoken about being trolled on social media. Recently, in an episode of his famous reality talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’, the filmmaker opened up about how online trolling affects his mental health.

“I built some kind of thick skin over the years. Honestly, it doesn't bother me the way people think it should bother me when I read stuff that is completely putrid, awful. They come down to even abusing my kids. Those are times when I feel like f***, just leave them out of it,” said Karan in an episode of his talk show.

“I'm like, you can say whatever you want about me, my sexuality or about all the conspiracy theories they have that are really down and dirty. It really doesn't bother me and it's not like I have not been in therapy and I haven't had issues in the past,” recalled the filmmaker.

On the work front, Karan Johar’s currently hosting the dance reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja Season 10’ along with Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. He is also busy with his upcoming directorial project, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi and will release sometime in 2023.