Karan Johar Pens Long Note On 'Bhai' SRK's Pathaan, Calls It 'Biggest Blockbuster'

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is also a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan, on Thursday shared his opinion on the superstar's recent movie Pathaan. He expressed his thoughts in a long post calling it the "biggest blockbuster" and said that SRK has waited for the perfect moment to rule the box office. Johar also applauded the producer, Aditya Chopra, and director, Siddharth Anand, for their work in the film.

Taking to Instagram, he said, "I don't remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one's just the biggest blockbuster!!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma, superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest, beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham!!!

"Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can…. I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable! And as for the KING! He went no where he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk !!! Love you Adi! And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and "boycotted" but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!!"

Towards the end, talking about Salman Khan's cameo in the film, Karan also wrote, "(no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped!!!!!"

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have collaborated on a number of successful films, such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Karan Johar is returning to the director’s seat with his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.