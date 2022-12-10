Karan Johar On Bollywood's Core Problem: 'We Lack Spine And Conviction'

When Bollywood is failing to leave its mark at the box office, Karan Johar is one of the few filmmakers who are able to deliver hits. Apart from Liger, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has successfully ventured into both Ott and theatres. The filmmaker is all set to make his comeback as a director with his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In a recent interview, Karan talked about recent trends in Bollywood and how the Hindi film industry lack spine and conviction.

In a round table discussion hosted by Galatta Plus, Karan emphasised how Bollywood hops onto different trends and said that Bollywood does not have one strong quality like every other industry.

He said, “I think the core issue is that we come from a mainstream industry in Hindi cinema, and that includes myself, which does not have one very strong quality that every other cinema on this panel has. That is conviction. We kind of always go with the flow. We had such an original voice in Salim-Javed in the 70s. We created a certain character and the concept of that angsty, angry hero was derived in other cinemas. Then, in the 80s, suddenly something happened and there came a host of remakes. That’s where the conviction loss started. We started remaking every film popular in Tamil and Telugu.”

"In the 90s, there was one love story that stormed the nation--Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Everyone, including myself, decided to jump on that bandwagon of love, and Shah Rukh Khan was created. But we let go of all our roots in the 70s. Then Lagaan was nominated for an Oscar in 2001 and everybody started making those kinds of films. In 2010, Dabangg did well and we again started those commercial films. That’s the problem. We actually lack--and I say this more for myself than anyone else--we lack the spine and conviction. That’s what we need to get from all the other industries," he said.

On the work front, Karan will direct an action film after the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.