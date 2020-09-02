Kangana, who has been vocal for a while about alleged Bollywood mafia that promotes star kids over outsiders, tweeted her latest allegation by tagging the Prime Minister’s Office.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines with her shocking claims and allegations regarding his death. Kangana has also raised her voice against nepotism culture in Bollywood and the pressure on outsiders.

Now in a fresh attack, the Queen actress has alleged that Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is "the main culprit" of the Bollywood movie mafia. Kangana, who has been vocal for a while about alleged Bollywood mafia that promotes star kids over outsiders, tweeted her latest allegation by tagging the Prime Minister’s Office.

Karan Johar the main culprit of movie mafia! @PMOIndia even after ruining so many lives and careers he is roaming free no action taken against him, is there any hope for us? After all is settled he and his gang of hyenas will come for me #ReportForSSR https://t.co/qvtv0EnkR2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

Kangana's tweet came in response to a user who tweeted: "Sushant's GYM Partner is Exposing how Bollywood m@fia Karan Johar made Drive Movie just to Trap & block Sushant Singh Rajput from doing further projects in Bollywood."

The National Award-winning actress has reopened the debate on nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood, that is said to promote the star kids and ignore outsiders who have entered the film industry with struggle and hard work.

Kangana also raised her voice against the usage of drugs by big stars of Bollywood and in a series of tweets, last week said that drugs are a commonplace occurrence in B-Town parties.

"If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under Swachh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood," she had tweeted.

Kangana also launched an attack on Karan Johar, after the filmmaker announced that he will launch a book which is inspired by his twins and his experience of parenting.

Reacting upon the announcement Kangana alleged that the ‘bloodthirsty vultures of the ‘Bullywood’ mafia killed Sushant, the only son of a family, by bullying and KJO is promoting his kids.

“Karan Johar, Aaditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand and the entire army of bloodthirsty vultures the mafia media killed Sushant, the only son of the family succumbed to bullying, exploitation and harassment in Bullywood and here KJO promoting his kids! SHAME”, she tweeted.

