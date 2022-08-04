Karan Johar Leaves Kareena Kapoor Stunned As He Calls Shahid Kapoor Her Ex-Husband

Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' season 7 is all over the headlines these days. The show is down with four episodes and all the episodes are filled with juicy gossip, revelations and entertainment. The recent one who made an appearance on the show was Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan. The host of the show left Kareena in utter shock when he mistakenly referred to her ex-boyfriend as her ex-husband.

Karan referred to Shahid Kapoor as Kareena's ex-husband leaving Kareena with a shocking face. Kareena and Shahid dated for five years during the initial time of their career. However, after dating that long, the couple parted ways. During their relationship both the actors have been extremely vocal about their relationship.

During the conversation on the show, Karan said, “Bebo, you have been on this show so many times. You have come in different stages of your life. Bebo has been with her husband, ex-hus…," Karan paused before correcting himself, “Not ex-husband, sorry. She’s been with her ex-boyfriend. She’s then been with her contemporary and I have seen you through all these stages."

After which the host left the actress in a state of shock and Kareena was seen giving expressions.

After the break-up with Shahid, Kareena 2006 announced her relationship with her now-husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple met on the sets of Tashan and fell in love. Now, they are parents to two adorable boys Taimur and Jeh.

“A lot happened in the making of Jab We Met and Tashan and our lives… We all kind of went our separate ways… This (Jab We Met) changed my career and that (Tashan) changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him. And this (relationship with Shahid) kind of took its own course in which both Shahid and I went our separate ways," Kareena had told Film Companion in an interview.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012. While Taimur was born in 2016, the couple welcomed Jeh in 2021. For the unversed, this is Saif's second marriage. Earlier, the actor was married to Amrita Singh and had Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.