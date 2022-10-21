Karan Johar Gets Teary-Eyed By Nishant Bhat’s Performance On LGBTQIA+ Community, Says ‘I Have Been Questioned For My Choices’

It was an emotional performance for choreographer Nishant Bhat on the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja 10’. The show’s judges, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi were left emotional and moved by the former ‘Bigg Boss’ star with his special act.

During a recent episode of ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja 10’, Nishant, who entered as a wild card this season along with his choreographer Anuradha performed a special performance based on the LGBTQIA+ community. In a promo clip shared by Colors TV’s official Instagram account, Nishant Bhat performed on the Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi song ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’.

The act showed Nishant looking at a mirror and realizing how he likes to dress up like a girl. While he makes a choice for himself, people around him start making fun of him. Watch:

After his performance, judges Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar were seen teary eyed and emotional. Madhuri Dixit tells Nishant that the society takes up a long time to accept the LGBTQIA+ community.

Karan Johar, who has often being questioned about his sexual preferneces, recalled going through the same feelings as the ones being portrayed in the performance. “I have been through this phase in my life where I have been questioned for my choices,” the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ director can be heard saying.

Friends and fans of Nishant too lauded him on social media. One fan took to the comments section and wrote, “Thank you for choosing this subject and for this performance...i am at a loss of words so forgive me if I can't express everything that i want to say and trust me I want to say so much...instead i would just say that my heart is filled with love, adulation and gratitude today...Rise and Shine and more power to you Nishant.”

Another comment read, “We got connected to you yar. It was like a story going on, not just a performance. You are good man.”