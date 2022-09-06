Karan Johar Calls Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 'Cringy', Says 'It's For Guilty Pleasure Viewing'

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 has been hitting the headlines these days ever since its release. With more drama and more glamour, season 2 returned with four best friends Neelam Kothari, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. Moreover, the audience saw some shocking revelations from the star cast as well. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives has been ruling the internet and has been trending worldwide as well. Karan Johar took to Instagram to congratulate the four ladies on the show's success. Meanwhile, he also admitted that the show is cringy and it is a guilty pleasure.

Congratulating the best friends on the show's success, Karan wrote, "So never thought there would come a day where these fabulous friends of mine would be trending globally! So let’s put it in perspective!"

He added, "Of course it’s cringy! ( and bingy) Ofcourse it’s guilty pleasure viewing ( pleasure is still pleasure ) Ofcourse it may appear manicured and artificial ( aren’t we all) Ofcourse its far from being intellectually stimulating ( don’t we need a break from that at times) BUT you gotta admit these girls have the sass and guts to put themselves out there knowing you may laugh at them !!!!"

Karan expresses his love for his friends and says that he is proud of them. "I am super proud of them !! And love them dearly !!! You can troll baby troll but it won’t stop them from Rock and Roll!!!! The show is being massively viewed and therein lies the validation! That’s what makes it fabulous," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor, on the show, opened up about getting cheated on by her husband Sanjay Kapoor during their marriage of 25 years. During an interview with India Today, Maheep said, "We've pushed the envelope (referring to showing their real side on the show). I am hoping that women will understand that everything is not hunky dory. Everyone has their ups and their downs in life. And, we go through it, we chug along and that's what it is. It's not scratched under the surface, you will see that we all have our issues. It was important (to speak about it)."

Badshah, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, and Ananya Panday, among others, came as guest stars in the show. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is streaming on Netflix.