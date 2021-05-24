Karan Johar Birthday Special: Karan, who has hosted a total of six seasons of his famously controversial talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’, had many such moments on his show when he got roasted by the celebrities he was hosting.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Controversy’s favourite boy-child, the celebrated Hindi filmmaker Karan Johar will turn 49 on Tuesday. Karan, who has hosted a total of six seasons of his famously controversial talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’, had many such moments on his show when he got roasted by the celebrities he was hosting. As the actor turns 49, we look at five such moments when tables were turned and KJo getting roasted became the episodic highlight.

1. Twinkle Khanna

KJo’s childhood friend who attended the same school as him, Twinkle Khanna held no bars when she was asked what was the meanest thing anyone ever said about her writing. Twinkle quickly responded, “When you started writing columns they said K Jo is the new Mrs Funnybones. I didn’t want my standards to go so down.”

2. Aamir Khan

It was Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan who kicked off a storm of internet memes. When asked one thing he dislikes about the industry but has to pretend that he likes it. The PK superstar replied, “Your show!”

3. Kajol

Kajol, who played the female lead in the biggest blockbusters of Karan’s career, too aced the role on the couch of being Karan’s interviewee in Koffee with Karan. When asked to name the celebrities who need to take a crash course in acting, Kajol surprised a lot and stunned many when she took Karan’s name.

4. Kangana Ranaut

The episode which became among the biggest talking points of the last decade in Mumbai’s entertainment world had Kangana on the couch opposite which Karan was asking questions. Karan being called the ‘flag bearer of nepotism' by the ‘Queen’ actress became the defining moment when even the audience started taking the acting quotient of star kids with a grain of salt.

5. Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who shares a close equation with filmmaker Karan Johar since the early days of his career, too did not leave the chance to roast Johar. When Karan asked Shah Rukh: "An Indian movie you wish you weren't a part of?" The actor replied, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai."

