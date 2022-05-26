New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday last night and hosted a grand bash in Mumbai. The event was star-studded with celebrities appearing for the party. Famous B-town celebs such as Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan, Janhvi Kapoor were among some attendees of the big celebration. The event took place at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, and the first star was Karan himself.

Since morning Karan was receiving tons of wishes from the film fraternity, and later in the night, several celebrities appeared to celebrate Karan's birthday. Sardar Udham star Vicky Kaushal was seen entering the party with his lady love Katrina Kaif, whereas Shah Rukh Khan's wife and son, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan were also spotted at the party.

Definitely, the night was young and was to be remembered when Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chillar was also seen at the party wearing a black long gown. The birthday boy Karan Johar stunned people with his ravishing and blingy green blazer and black trousers.

A lot of other celebrities were also spotted at the event, including Hritik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid and Meera Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and others.

Take a look at the pictures from Karan Johar's birthday bash here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Pictures and videos from the party revealed that a three-tier cake and a lavish dinner spread were arranged for the occasion. Further, the birthday setup was prepared by Amrita Mahal, who created the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

On the occasion of his birthday, Karan took to his Instagram profile and announced the date of his upcoming release Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He also revealed that he will commence the shoot of his next action film after completing the shoot for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen