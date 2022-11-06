  • News
Karan Johar Becomes 'Proud Nana', Pens Heartfelt Note On Birth Of Alia-Ranbir's Daughter

As soon as Karan shared the post, fans claimed that Alia's daughter would be casted in the next Student of the Year' movie.

Image: Instagram/ Karan Johar

AS ALIA Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became proud parents of a baby girl on Sunday, the film industry showered congratulatory messages and blessings on the little princess. Karan Johar, who calls Alia his godchild, was more than happy and took to Instagram to share a heartwarming note.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a picture with the adorable couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from their wedding album and wrote, "My heart is full of love…. Welcome to the world baby girl… you have so much love waiting for you….. I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!!"

 
 
 
As soon as the filmmaker shared the post, fans flooded the comment section claiming that he got an actress for the movie 'Student of the Year'. "Student of the Year 12 ki heroine mil gai (the female lead for SOTY 12 is here)." Another said, "Student of the Year 2044 casting sorted." One more wrote, "Congrats Karan you have new heroine for Student of the Year 27."

A user asked, "When will you cast baby." A person also claimed that Karan is the happiest person and wrote, "The most happiest person is Karan." "Hi Nana jo...Nana ki pari has arrived (Grandpa's princess has arrived)," said another.

Soon after the 'Raazi' actor shared the news on her social media, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the new parents.

The couple announced their pregnancy in June this year two months after they tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Karan, earlier, on the couple's wedding had penned down a hearlfelt note sharing the same picture. "It's days like this that we live for ...where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion..... overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart... my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere ... Ranbir! I love you... now and forever! You are now my son in law...badhai ho and here's to decades of happiness," he had written.

