New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment News: Karan Johar's highly anticipated film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has been grabbing a lot of attention ever since its announcement. Fans are even more excited because Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will reunite for this film after Gully Boy. Moreover, Karan Johar will also make his comeback as a director with this film. Now, good news for all the people excited about this movie, Karan Johar has announced the new release date of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will hit the big screens on February 10, 2023. Karan Johar announced the movie release date in a very unique manner and wrote a long message for the star cast of the film. "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho, Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi! Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023!", Karan Johar wrote.

In November 2021, Karan Johar announced that he is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and had completed 50 days of the shoot. In the caption, he wrote, After 7 long years, it gives me such joy and gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February 2023. See you in cinemas with an abundance of entertainment that we are getting ready for you!"

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani will release on February 10, 2023. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav