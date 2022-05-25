New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: B-town's favourite filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating his 50th birthday today. Wishes for Karan started pouring in, where Alia, Kareena, Farah Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and other celebrities have wished the director on his special day. Apart from people from the film fraternity, fans have also wished Karan his birthday. Expressing gratitude and giving a return gift to all his fans, Karan announced the release date of his upcoming film 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani'. The film is set to hit the big screens next year on February 10.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a picture and expressed his gratitude to people for wishing him on his birthday. The picture shared by Karan contained a brief note about how he feels after turning 50. With Karan's post it is evident that the filmmaker will immediately start shooting for his next film in 2023 April month. The film is going to be an action-drama.

"Hello all, this is a note of reflection and one of immense excitement! I turned 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare) while I know it's kind of a midpoint of my life but I can't help my wannabe millennial self from existing," Karan's statement read.

"Some call it a mid-life crisis, I proudly call it just 'living without any apologies'. I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I'm blessed to have had the best experience ever!!! Telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent, and watching the finest artists perform in front of my privileged eyes... these years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile!" the post added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

"I am grateful for the brickbats, the bouquets, the praising souls, the public trolls.. ALL OF IT!! It's all been a huge part of my learning curve and self-growth," the post read.

"The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past, I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature.. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th of February 2023," the post added.

Karan finally concluded the post by writing, " And I will commence the shoot of my action film in April 2023. Need your blessings and love! And I have to shamelessly sign off by saying Jug Jugg Jeeyo to all of you..."

Meanwhile, Dharma production's Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer was released on Sunday, and the film is going to hit big screens on June 24 this year.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen