Kapoor Family To Organise 'Bohemian-Themed Baby Shower' For Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor

Soon mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor has been loving her maternity days. The actress is an active social media user and often shares pictures and videos. Ever since the actress announced her pregnancy with Anand Ahuja, Sonam has been sharing several pictures and videos from her maternity days. Now, Sonam is in her last leg of pregnancy and is back at her parents' house.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the entire Kapoor family is all set and excited to welcome the newborn. And the family along with Sonam's close friend are busy prepping for the Bohemian-themed baby shower. The family is planning to throw a big, extravagant baby shower for the mom-to-be. It is also expected that a few B-town celebs will mark their presence at the event.

Apart from Sonam's gala time at home, the actress recently also opened up about her maternity phase. During an interview with Vogue India, Sonam discussed the challenges a woman faces during pregnancy.

"No one warns you how difficult it will be, but it will be difficult. Every week, every day, your body evolves, and you have new sensations. I can't sleep sometimes because I have to go to the bathroom, sometimes I'm sleeping for 10-12 hours and no one can wake me up. I am usually an early riser and it was like at 8:30 and I just could not get out of bed," the actress was quoted as saying in Vogue said.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor threw a grand baby shower in London. The pictures of the baby shower are proof that how much people enjoyed the event.

Back in March 2022, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced the pregnancy. The couple shared a bunch of pictures from the maternity shoot and wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support We can't wait to welcome you,” and dropped the hashtag “coming this fall 2022.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018.