Kapil Sharma's Vancouver Tour Diaries With TKSS Gang Is All About Happy Faces

Kapil Sharma's comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma' is not only famous in India but is also widely popular abroad. In order to fulfill international fans' demands, the entire crew has flown to Canada for their 'The Kapil Sharma Tour', and the tour is making quite some noise. Taking to Instagram, the comedian dropped a few happy pictures from Canada that features actors Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakroborty, Chandan Prabhakar, Rajiv Thakur, and Kiku Sharda.

Back on Wednesday, Kapil announced that he along with his team are leaving for Vancouver for their show. After Canada, the entire crew will move toward the US tour.

Sharing the picture, Kapil wrote "Crew that laughs together stays together" and dropped a red heart emoji in the caption. Apart from that, the comedian also tagged his entire crew. However, one thing that caught netizens' attention was the absence of comedian Bharti Singh from the pictures. Several fans took to the comment section and asked Kapil the reason for Bharti's absence from the tour.

Further, Kapil also mentioned that his ensemble was styled by none other than his wife Ginni Chatrath.

Just a day before, Kapil shared a bunch of pictures that were clicked before leaving for Vancouver. The pictures show the team in travel attires.

Sharing the picture, Kapil wrote, “Flying to Vancouver now. Can't wait to meet our lovely fans in Canada.”

As soon as the post went online, friends and fans spammed the comment section with their best wishes to the entire team.

Meanwhile, the Kapil team recently wrapped up the last episode of the second season of the show. In the episode, the star cast of the upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo was featured. Kapil Sharma has starred in his Netflix special, Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet, and in films such as Firangi and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.