Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is one of the most loved celebrities and all thanks to his hit comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. However, he is 'Not Done Yet' as he is all set to crack you up on the OTT platform. Yes, he is finally making his OTT debut with Netflix's upcoming show 'I'm Not Done Yet'. The comedians recently unveiled the teaser of his most talked-about venture, and we are sure the trailer will make you go ROFL.

With the trailer of his upcoming Netflix stand-up special, Kapil will be seen talking about his desire to keep reinventing himself, pushing his creative genius and openly admitting that "He's Not Done Yet", and these words go really well with his life. He is seen reminiscing about his past, opens up about his family and his love for music and theatre, all while he entertains us. He further brushes on several topics like asking his wife, Ginni Chatrath, "Why did you fell in love with scooter owner" and his social media missteps, that is, his controversial tweets.

In the trailer, he reveals waking up to several OB vans stationed outside his residence after a controversial tweet to the minister. However, he mistook them for a fire truck and asked his cook if there was a fire in the vicinity, to which he had replied, “It's your doing. You set Twitter on fire last night.”

Sharing on Instagram, Netflix captioned the trailer as, "Taking a Kapil of minutes to process this, because @kapilsharma IS COMING TO NETFLIX WITH A BRAND NEW STAND UP SPECIAL 🥳Mark your calendars. ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’ arrives on 28th January 💥"

Kapil also shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Have you seen this? Releasing on 28th January 🥳🥳"

The stand-up special 'I'm Not Done Yet' is produced by Banijay Asia and BeingU Studios. It is slated to drop on January 28.

