Kapil Sharma opened up on fatherhood, depression and the enigma of making it big in Mumbai's entertainment world on Netflix's 'Kapil Sharma: I am not done yet' | Netflix

New Delhi | Mukul Sharma: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma’s diverse performative abilities to make a country of over a billion people laugh its lungs out are well-recognised in India and beyond. Kapil Sharma’s career as a stand-up comedian that was set in motion in 2008, ruled masses above and beyond the TRP charts in 2010s that continues till this date. So what is different in the 54 minute-long continuous stand-up act by Kapil for Netflix in ‘Kapil Sharma: I am not done yet’?

First, it’s Kapil and just Kapil alone who takes you to nearly an hour long spell of humour and emotions. There is no on-stage character, no co-actor to take along with the pace. It’s just Kapil and his humorously devastating tale of making it big in Mumbai’s rewarding but also unforgiving entertainment world that serves an equally rewarding nation.

As you go along with Kapil’s narrative, the humour is accompanied by a rooted emotion of the takeaways that a middle class policeman’s son from Amritsar puts out for you. Kapil lays bare the grounded realities of the difference that one finds in Mumbai’s glitter and glam with the familial anecdotal emotions of back home.

Kapil also puts out his vulnerabilities as an individual in the form of humour not much seen or heard in India. He opens up about depression, the toll that criticism and ‘fake news’ may take on one’s mental health and the way a good therapist can facilitate the process of healing and everything devastating that life keeps on bringing out every now and then.

For much of the family audience in India, Kapil Sharma may be synonymous to what comedy means. But there is a person behind that face who is as vulnerable as any human being, despite his extraordinary capability to make a nation of over a billion people laugh. As Kapil unravels the sketching of his real character on his first Netflix outing, he stokes laughter and emotions in equal proportion.

‘Kapil Sharma: I am not done yet’ is streaming on Netflix.

