New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kapil Sharma doesn't need any introduction, he is one of the most loved comedians, and his show The Kapil Sharma Show is the most loved comedy show. Kapil had his own struggle to be one of the most successful comedians in the industry, and all this will be documented in his biopic. Yes, you read that right, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, is going to direct Kapil Sharma's biopic titled 'Funkaar'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "BIOPIC ON KAPIL SHARMA: 'FUKREY' DIRECTOR TO DIRECT... A biopic on #KapilSharma has been announced... Titled #Funkaar... #MrighdeepSinghLamba - director of #Fukrey franchise - will direct... Produced by #MahaveerJain [#LycaProductions]... #Subaskaran presents. #KapilSharmaBiopic"

Here have a look:

Speaking about the biopic, Mrigdeep said, "Looking forward to bring to the audience, the story of India's most beloved FUNKAAR," Pinkvilla quoted the director saying. The report further quoted Mahaveer Jain, "Billions of people get their daily dose of dopamine, courtesy Kapil Sharma. We all need love, life and laughter. We are proud to present comedy super star Kapil Sharma’s untold story on big screen, in a big way.”

Talking about Mrigdeep, he is currently working on Fukrey 3 while Producer Mahaveer and Lyca Productions have also collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Maan Bairagi, Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Anand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry. Earlier, Lyca had produced one of the most expensive Indian films '2.0', starring Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is gearing up to tickle your funny bones with his Netflix's upcoming show I'm Not Done Yet. He will be brushing upon his personal life, controversial tweets and various other topics. The show is all set to stream on January 28, 2022.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv