New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kapil Sharma who has been making people laugh at his jokes since years now recently kept his fans hooked on his Twitter handle. The Comedian yesterday took to his social media handle and said that soon he is going to announce an "auspicious news".

As soon as he dropped this, his fans got excited and started speculating that Kapil Sharma is going to welcome his second child with wife Ginni Chatrath. However, after creating a heavy buzz on all social media platforms Comedian has finally revealed as to what is the auspicious news.

Taking to Twitter, Kapil dropped a video wherein he can be seen fumbling on the word 'auspicious', towards the end of the video he announces that he is soon going to feature on Netflix. He captioned the video as, "Don’t believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I’m coming on @NetflixIndia soon this is the auspicious news"

Don’t believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I’m coming on @NetflixIndia soon 🤩🥳 this is the auspicious news 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wkdJgOXfrx — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 5, 2021

Yes, you read it right! The Kapil Sharma Show host is soon going to feature on Netflix. Speaking about his Netflix debut, Kapil in his statement said, "I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity. I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn’t have their number (hahaha). It’s a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Meanwhile, recently on the Kapil Sharma show Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor revealed that Kapil rejected his film Mubarakan and web-series 24. AK vs AK actor also spills the beans on Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's rumoured relationship.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv