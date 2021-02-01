Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy on early Monday. Last week, Kapil had confirmed that his family is expecting a new member soon.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kapil Sharma and wife Ginnin Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy on early Monday. Announcing the merry news Comedian took to his social media handle and informed the fans on the arrival of his second child.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil."

Namaskaar 🙏 we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers 🙏 love you all ❤️ginni n kapil 🤗 #gratitude 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

As soon as Kapil shared the news, fans bombarded his comment section to wish the comedian on welcoming his second bundle of joy. Last week, Kapil had confirmed that they were expecting a new addition in their family. He also opened up on why his The Kapil Sharma show is going off-air so soon. Reacting to a fan's question, Kapil said that he needs to be there at home with his wife to welcome their second child.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got hitched in 2018 in a lavish ceremony in Punjab and welcomed their first child, daughter Anayra in 2019.

Earlier, speaking to The Times of India Kapil Sharma he revealed his daily routine during the lockdown. He said, “I told Ginni to consider the lockdown a blessing in disguise, as it will allow us to work out religiously. But it’s been 14 days and I haven’t worked out at all. Saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon aur khaata rehta hoon.”

Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that the comedian will be back with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show after a brief gap. Also, he will be making his digital debut with Netflix soon.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv