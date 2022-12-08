Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' To Premiere At International Film Festival of Kerala As Opening Film

KAPIL SHARMA is all set to make his comeback in movies with 'Zwigato'. The movie has been receiving accolades internationally as it premiered at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) this year. The movie will finally premiere in India at the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Announcing the news, Kapil wrote, "Hello friends after @tiff_net #toronto and @busanfilmfest #busan now our film #zwigato is selected as the opening film in the International Film Festival of Kerala’s Kaleidoscope section, the film will be screened on the 10th and 13th of December.

Need your love n blessings."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The synopsis of Zwigato reads, "Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives present ‘Zwigato’, directed by Nandita Das. The film is about an ex-floor manager of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also the excitement of newfound independence. The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible ‘ordinary’ people, hidden in plain sight."

While announcing the news of Zwigato's premiere at TIFF 2022, Kapil wrote, "Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives are proud to announce that our film ZWIGATO, written and directed by Nandita Das, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will have its World premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] 2022 in the ‘Contemporary World Cinema’ section."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

He attended the event with the film's director Nandita Das. In the movie, Kapil will essay the role of a delivery boy who loses his job due to the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

On the work front, Kapil returned with the new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The show airs on Sony TV.