Kapil Sharma Walks Down Memory Lane In Amritsar By Visiting Golden Temple, Eating Chole Bhature | Watch

Kapil Sharma recently visited Punjab with his family and walked down memory lane in the streets of Amritsar. The comedian-actor shared his journey from Bombay to Amritsar on social media and it was all about food, revisiting old memories and making new memories too.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "My college, my university, my teachers, my friends, my family, my town, the food, the feel, the holy temple 'Golden temple' thank you for all the blessings baba ji."

Kapil visited the Golden temple with his family and went to university as well. He met his teachers, friends, and family and ate some delicious food from Amritsar.

Kapil will be seen in the film 'Zwigato' soon and the movie has been receiving accolades internationally. Recently, it premiered in India at the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Announcing the news, Kapil wrote, "Hello friends after @tiff_net #toronto and @busanfilmfest #busan now our film #zwigato is selected as the opening film in the International Film Festival of Kerala’s Kaleidoscope section, the film will be screened on the 10th and 13th of December. Need your love n blessings."

The synopsis of Zwigato reads, "The film is about an ex-floor manager of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also the excitement of newfound independence. The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible ‘ordinary’ people, hidden in plain sight."

Zwigato earlier premiered at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

Announcing the news of his film's premiere at TIFF 2022, Kapil wrote, "Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives are proud to announce that our film ZWIGATO, written and directed by Nandita Das, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will have its World premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] 2022 in the ‘Contemporary World Cinema’ section."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil returned with the new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The show airs on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday.