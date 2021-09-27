New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Neha Kakkar is one of the most famous singers of her league in the country. Not just popular amongst her fans but she is quite loved by the people in the fraternity as well, and comedian Kapil Sharma shares a good bond with her. That's one reason she calls him bhaiya and has appeared as a guest on his show quite a few times.

Once again Neha is going to make an appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show's one of the upcoming episodes with her singer brother Tony Kakkar. And recently, the official social media handle of the channel shared a promo of Kapil and Neha's funny interaction where the comedian spoke about her fake pregnancy post on social media last year.

He said that he was almost duped into believing that Neha is pregnant with her husband Rohanpreet's first child as she had shared a picture online with a baby bump. However, this turned out to be a poster of her track 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar.'

Kapil even told that he had personally congratulated the couple and that's when he came to know that it was just for her song.

Take a look at The Kapil Sharma Show's promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Apart from this, Krushna Abhishek who is also a part of The Kapil Sharma Show made fun of Neha Kakkar's crying as Indian Idol's judge.

For the unversed, Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot in October 2020 and their song was released in December the same year. Right after her baby-bump post her pregnancy rumours started spreading like wildfire. Right from her fans to media, everyone was speculating about her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, her song Kaanta Laga got released in collaboration with her brother Tony Kakkar.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal