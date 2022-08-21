Kapil Sharma Surprises Fans With New Look, Announces Return of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' | See Pic

One of the most loved television shows 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is returning with a brand new season. Moreover, Kapil Sharma will also return in a different avatar. The actor-comedian took to social media to announce the new season and has shared a dashing picture on social media as well. He was earlier busy shooting for his upcoming film.

Sharing the picture, Kapil wrote, "New season, new look. #tkss #comingsoon".

Kapil looks dapper in a white blazer and black t-shirt and trousers. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

Celebrities can't stop gushing over Kapil's new look. Sophie Choudry, Hina Khan, Rabi Dubey, Ayushmann Khurrana, Guru Randhawa, Esha Gupta and other celebs praised Kapil's new look.

Yesterday, Archana Puran Singh shared a BTS video of The Kapil Sharma Show Promo. Sharing the video she wrote, "Sneak peek of the promo shoot for @kapilsharmashow. Yesss! It's coming back sooooooon in a fresh, new and exciting new avatar! Watch out for more deets !"

The show features Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Jamie Lever and Sumona Chakravarti.

Kapil Sharma will star in Nandita Das' film 'Zwigato', in which he will play the role of a food delivery rider. His film will premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] 2022. Sharing the news, Kapil wrote, "Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives are proud to announce that our film ZWIGATO, written and directed by Nandita Das, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will have its World premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] 2022 in the ‘Contemporary World Cinema’ section."

He was last seen in the film 'Firangi' and Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu. He was also busy with his USA and Australia tour with The Kapil Sharma Show star cast.