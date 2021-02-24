Actor-Comedian Kapil Sharma, who was spotted in a wheelchair at Mumbai airport, has revealed the reason. Scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor-Comedian Kapil Sharma was hitting the headlines after he was spotted exiting Mumbai airport in a wheelchair on Monday. Not just this, he was also seen hurling abuses on shutterbugs, who hounded him to click his pic. As soon as his wheelchair-bound pic went viral, his fans were left baffled and worried.

Putting end to the speculation, Kapil has revealed why he was wheelchair-bound. He was quoted by a website saying, “Hello sir. I'm good. Gym me thorra back injury ho gayi. It will be fine in few days. Thank you for the concern.”

On Tuesday, a video went viral wherein Kapil is seen asking shutterbugs to stay clear of his way. Not just this, he was also caught abusing on camera. In the video, he said, "Hato peeche sare tum log, badtameejiya Karte ho tum log.. Ull* ke Patt**"!"

On February 1, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child-a son. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all Ginni n Kapil #gratitude.” The couple who got married in 2018 is also parents to one-year-old daughter Anayra Sharma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is on paternity leave to be with his second born. He will soon make his come back on the sets of The Kapil Sharma show to shoot for the finale episode. Also, he has several upcoming projects in his pipeline including Netflix's show and Sony LIV's Dadi ki Shadi.

