Kapil Sharma Sings Sidhu Moosewala's '295' Song At Vancouver Concert As A Tribute To Him | Watch

Kapil Sharma has kickstarted his USA tour along with his entire gang. The comedian has a massive fan following and it is not just limited to India, but abroad as well. The first abroad show of Kapil Sharma was done in Vancouver, and the show turned out to be houseful. Several videos of Kapil performing on stage went viral where the crowd can be cheering the actor's performance. What was special about the performance was Kapil's tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The comedian turned actor was seen singing one of Sidhu's songs on the stage.

Taking to Instagram, Kapil Sharma shared a bunch of pictures and expressed his gratitude to his fans for loving him soo much. The comedian also thanked the audience for turning out in huge numbers.

Kapil can be seen wearing a mauve jacket, and he paired it up with white trousers and a t-shirt.

Sharing the pictures, Kapil wrote, “Thank you Vancouver for all the love n warmth you guys r as beautiful as your city #vancouver #kapilsharmalive2022 #beautifulbritishcolumbia #canada @tksshowofficial”

Meanwhile, Kapil's video of singing Moosewala's song is doing rounds on the internet. The comedian paid a heartfelt tribute to the late singer by singing his last release '295'. As soon as Kapil started the song, the crowd went crazy and sang after the comedian.

Sidhu Moosewala was brutally murdered in broad daylight on May 29th, 2022, in Punjab's Mansa district. His sudden demise came as a huge shock for his fans and a lot of them were heartbroken.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show is currently on a break from the Sony channel as the entire crew is traveling to Canada and the USA for a month-long tour. Ever since Kapil and the crew left for the month-long tour, Kapil has been sharing the pictures from the tour.