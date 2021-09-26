New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Former cricketer Virender Sehwag is one of the funniest sportsmen we have come across all thanks to his social media posts and interviews. Time and again he keeps showing off his sense of humour which leaves everyone in splits. And recently, the similar thing happened when the former cricketer graced The Kapil Sharma Show along with Mohammad Kaif.

In a new promo shared by the channel's Instagram account, Kapil can be heard sharing an interesting detail about Sehwag that he is one of those cricketers who got married to their wife to improve their English. In this list, Kapil named Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh), Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh). To this, Sehwag replied saying that veteran cricketer Kapil Dev was also one of them. This cracked up everyone.

Here, take a look at the promo:

For the unversed, veteran cricketer and Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev is married to Romi Dev meanwhile Virender Sehwag is married to Aarti Ahlawat.

Apart from this, Virender Sehwag also spoke about his experience of playing with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Talking about how he predicted the outcome of a ball before it was bowled, Sehwag said, "Sachin Tendulkar was bowled out. He said I saw the (ball) in the outswing and then it came inside. So, it was not my fault, the balls were exchanged. That was not even an excuse, it was a genuine reason."



Virender Sehwag further stated how Sachin Tendulkar's predictions were truly eye-opening, "I said only a God can see that, Tendulkar is God himself. More so, because this never happened in our lives."

Talking about Sehwag's appearance in the show, this is not the first time that he will be seen gracing the couch of the popular comedy show, earlier also, he has been a part of it a few times with other cricketers. Meanwhile, it's going to be the first time for Mohammad Kaif to appear in The Kapil Sharma Show.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television every Saturday and Sunday.

With IANS inputs.

