Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child on February 1, 2021. They announced the good news on social media, and now they have finally revealed the name of their son. Read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Comedian Kapil Sharma has finally revealed the name of his second baby in a Twitter chat. On Sunday, Kapil replied to the tweet of singer Neeti Mohan, in which she poured birthday wishes for him and also asked, "ab to baby boy ka naam bata do." Well, Kapil fulfilled her request and revealed the name of his son. In his tweet, Kapil said that he and his wife named his son 'Trishaan'. Isn't the name beautiful?

Taking to the microblogging site, Neeti Mohan on April 2 wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @KapilSharmaK9 Pahji. Lots of love to you and your family. Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do."

Responding to singer Neeti's tweet, Kapil wrote, "Thank you neeti hope ur taking well care of urself Hugging face we named him trishaan."

Check out their tweets:

Thank you neeti 🤗❤️ hope ur taking well care of urself 🤗 we named him trishaan 😍🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/776HlHVm0f — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 4, 2021

What is the meaning of the name Trishaan?

The meaning of this eight-letter name 'Trishaan' is Lord Krishna. He is a Hindu god and is also known as the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Talking about the meaning of the names, Kapil and Ginni are parents to a one-year-old daughter Anayra. The meaning of the name Anayra is Happiness.

On April 2, Kapil Sharma celebrated his birthday, and this year he turned 40 years old. The comedian and his wife, Ginni welcomed their second child on February 1, 2021. Taking to social media, he announced the good news with a post, that reads, "Namaskaar! We are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God, Baby and Mother both are fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all - Ginni and Kapil #gratitude."

On the other hand, singer Neeti Mohan also announced her pregnancy on her second anniversary. Her post read, "1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be what better day to announce than our second anniversary!!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil Sharma will mark his digital debut soon with Netflix original.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma