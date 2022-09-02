Kapil Sharma, Rashmika Mandanna, Rohit Sharma Collaborate For New Project 'Mega Blockbuster' | See Here

Kapil Sharma is all set to return to television with the new season of his popular show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Apart from his show, Kapil will also make his comeback in Bollywood with his film 'Zwigato'. He has announced his new project called 'Mega Blockbuster' with none other than Rashmika Mandanna. He has also shared the poster of his new project on social media.

Sharing the poster, Kapil wrote, "Yeh wali mere fans ke liye. Hope aapko pasand aaye. #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster".

Kapil can be seen in a new look in the poster and can be seen wearing an orange shirt. He can be seen wearing a wig as well. Further details about the project are not out yet. However, according to the poster, the trailer will release on September 4.

Sharing the poster, Rashmika wrote, "Fun stuff."

Rashmika can be seen in a different look in the poster and can be seen donning a nose ring and bindi.

Later, cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma also shared their posters. Sharing the poster, Rohit Sharma wrote, "Butterflies in my stomach. A debut of a kind".

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly wrote, "It was fun shooting for it! The new Mega Blockbuster is releasing soon!"

Recently, Kapil was asked about the Boycott trend for Akshay Kumar's film 'Raksha Bandhan'. To this, he said that he has not heard about any such boycott against his films. “Maine to nahi suna unki koi movie boycott hui. Sir, ye Twitter ki duniyaa se mujhe door rakho. Mai badi mushkil se nikla hoon (I have not heard any such boycott against his films. Please let me stay away from the world of Twitter, it took a lot to come out of that),” he said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Kapil's film 'Zwigato' will premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival 2022. The movie is directed by Nandita Das. Sharing the news, Kapil wrote, "Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives are proud to announce that our film ZWIGATO, written and directed by Nandita Das, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will have its World premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] 2022 in the ‘Contemporary World Cinema’ section.

Meanwhile, Kapil is also busy with his tour and is currently in Australia with Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. Moreover, the new season of Kapil Sharma Show stars Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and Archana Puran Singh. Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Srikant G Maski and Sidharth Sagar. Krushna Abhishek will not return for the new season.