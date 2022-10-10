Kanye West’s Instagram And Twitter Accounts Locked Over Alleged Antisemitic Posts

Rapper Kanye West's both Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted over the weekend after antisemitic posts. Netizens condemned the rapper's posts after which social media platforms removed them.

Kanye aka Ye was first locked out of his Instagram by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Friday after which he took to Twitter, where he tweeted on Saturday for the first time in two years. His account was also locked, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

West's first post on Twitter since 2020 was a blurry photo of the rapper and Meta Platforms founder Mark Zuckerberg singing karaoke. The tweet said: "Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off Instagram."

West then tweeted: "You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda." That post, in which he said he wasn't anti-Semitic, has been removed by Twitter due to a violation of its policies.

The step by Twitter Inc to lock the rapper's account was noteworthy because billionaire Elon Musk, who has said he would buy Twitter and calls himself a free speech absolutist, had welcomed West's return to the platform and replied to a post by the rapper tweeting:

"Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!" West has also previously made erratic online posts.

Earlier this year, Ye was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after he directed racial slurs at comedian Trevor Noah.

Before he took to Twitter early on Saturday, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, had his Instagram account suspended after a since-removed post in which he invoked anti-Semitic tropes, accusing a musician of being controlled by "the Jewish people."

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he had tweeted then, this tweet has been removed now.

The company said on Saturday that temporary restrictions on posting, commenting and messaging were imposed on West's Instagram account.