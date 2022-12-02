Kanye West Stirs Up Controversy By Admitting 'Liking' For Hitler, Adds ‘I Love Nazis’ In A Bizarre Interview

Kanye West stirred up a controversy yet again by heaping praises over Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. In a recent interview with US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, the American rapper said that he sees good things in Hitler, as reported by New York Post.

“I see good things about Hitler, also,” Kanye West was quoted as saying during the interview. “Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. I was thinking about Satan. Whether it’s the Zionists or Hitler — it’s not the person. It’s Satan using the people, who are controlled by demonic forces,” the rapper was quoted as saying in the interview reported by New York Post.

It is quite an accomplishment to make Alex Jones seem like the reasonable one in any discussion, but Kanye West managed to do just that today with an extended appearance in which he repeatedly declared his love for Hitler and the Nazis. https://t.co/nHytsYqJG9 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 1, 2022

The rapper added that he is “done with the classification, every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” adding that the Nazis did “good things too.”

“We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time... I love Nazis,” the rapper added.

According to a report in NDTV, Kanye West’s remarks received an immediate statement from the Republican Jewish Coalition, which read, “Given his praise of Hitler, it can't be overstated that Kanye West is a vile, repellent bigot who has targeted the Jewish community with threats and Nazi-style defamation.”

"Conservatives who have mistakenly indulged Kanye West must make it clear that he is a pariah. Enough is enough,” the statement added. Kanye West has been receiving a lot of flak for his anti-semitic comments, which has also had an impact on lucrative partnerships with his partnerships in companies like Adidas and Gap.

Last month, Adidas has severed its ties with Kanye West after his anti-Semitic rant on social media platforms. Gap too also dropped his clothing line following his “incendiary remarks”.

