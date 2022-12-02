  • News
  • Entertainment

Kanye West Stirs Up Controversy By Admitting 'Liking' For Hitler, Adds ‘I Love Nazis’ In A Bizarre Interview

Kanye West has once again stirred up a controversy with his remarks on Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

By Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 10:29 AM IST
Minute Read
Kanye West Stirs Up Controversy By Admitting 'Liking' For Hitler, Adds ‘I Love Nazis’ In A Bizarre Interview
Kanye West appeared with a hidden face during his latest interview. (Image Credits: Twitter/RightWingWatch)

Kanye West stirred up a controversy yet again by heaping praises over Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. In a recent interview with US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, the American rapper said that he sees good things in Hitler, as reported by New York Post.

“I see good things about Hitler, also,” Kanye West was quoted as saying during the interview. “Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. I was thinking about Satan. Whether it’s the Zionists or Hitler — it’s not the person. It’s Satan using the people, who are controlled by demonic forces,” the rapper was quoted as saying in the interview reported by New York Post.

The rapper added that he is “done with the classification, every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” adding that the Nazis did “good things too.”  

“We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time... I love Nazis,” the rapper added.

According to a report in NDTV, Kanye West’s remarks received an immediate statement from the Republican Jewish Coalition, which read, “Given his praise of Hitler, it can't be overstated that Kanye West is a vile, repellent bigot who has targeted the Jewish community with threats and Nazi-style defamation.”

"Conservatives who have mistakenly indulged Kanye West must make it clear that he is a pariah. Enough is enough,” the statement added. Kanye West has been receiving a lot of flak for his anti-semitic comments, which has also had an impact on lucrative partnerships with his partnerships in companies like Adidas and Gap.

Last month, Adidas has severed its ties with Kanye West after his anti-Semitic rant on social media platforms. Gap too also dropped his clothing line following his “incendiary remarks”.

Meanwhile, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian recently grabbed eyeballs after finalizing their divorce and getting the joint custody of all four of their children.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.