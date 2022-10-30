Kanye West Says He Was 'Beaten To Pulp' After He Loses Contracts Over Anti-Semitic Remarks

American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by the name 'Ye', faced backlash after posting anti-semitic remarks on social media. Now, the rapper has claimed to have been beaten to a pulp in recent weeks, reports Female First UK. He lost lucrative contracts with the likes of Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap after he posted an anti-Semitic message on social media.

According to Female First UK, he recently took to Instagram to bemoan his situation and the perceived lack of transparency in the business world.

The 45-year-old rapper said on Instagram, "While I'm still allowed on Mark Zuckerburg platform. I'm going to say this again."

He further mentioned, "Let's see the contracts. The film contracts, the sports contracts, the music contracts. The mortgages. Let's see the contracts. So we can or better yet will do better business. I've been beat to a pulp and there's still no accountability (sic)."

Kanye also captioned the post: "The 'unknown powers' are trying to destroy my life off of a tweet So does this prove that my so-called suspicion was true? Leading with love. This is #lovespeech." Female First UK added that Kanye made the comments shortly after his Twitter account was restored to the platform. The 'Stronger' hitmaker was recently suspended from the platform after he posted an anti-Semitic tweet - but new Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed that Kanye's account has been restored.

Earlier, Adidas announced that it will terminate its partnership with Kanye West immediately reacting to a rash of offensive behaviour from the American rapper. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the German company said.

"Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," it said, using the rapper's artist name.