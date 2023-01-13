Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori Two Months After Divorcing Kim Kardashian: Report

American rapper Kanye West has been hitting the headlines these days for several things. But this time, the rapper grabbed the attention after the reports of his marriage to Bianca Censori came out. Kanye reportedly married Bianca in a private ceremony and this news came out two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

According to a report by TMZ, Bianca Censori is an architectural designer at Yeezy and has worked at the organisation for several years. Kanye was reportedly seen wearing a wedding ring as well.

In November 2022, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly finalised their divorce and the two will reportedly have joint custody of their four children. According to reports, Kanye will give Kim USD 2,00,000 a month in child support.

According to TMZ, Kim will continue to have the kids 80 per cent of the time. Apart from the child support, Kanye is also responsible for half of the children’s educational expenses, such as tuition, as well as security costs.

As per the settlement, if Kardashian and West ever disagree about one of their four children, they must go to mediation. If neither party attends mediation, the participating party becomes the decision-maker.

According to Page Six, property assets were divided in alignment with their prenuptial agreement. They both waived spousal support.