Kanye West Announces '30 Day Cleanse' On Twitter, Says He Won't Speak, Drink Or Have S*x

RAPPER Kanye West, who now goes by the name 'Ye', has been surrounded by many controversies these days. He has now announced that he is taking '30 day cleanse' in which he will also observe 30 days verbal fast. He recently got back to Twitter after Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging site.

He tweeted, "I'm taking a 30 days cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse. In God we praise. Amen. But my Twitter still lit."

According to Page Six, Kanye's one-month-long 'verbal fast' announcement came a day after NBC's shocking revelation that claimed West had used anti-Semitic slurs at work for years and had paid off a worker to keep them quiet about the alleged racist behaviour.

Whereas, according to CNN, Kanye originally intended for his 2018 album to be called "Hitler," but changed his mind for an unknown reason. Page Six quoted CNN according to which four different sources have confirmed to the media organization that Kanye suggested that his eighth album be called "Hitler"! Kanye eventually did not go ahead with the idea and named it "Ye".

CNN quoted the business executive saying, "He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people".

Kanye earlier claimed to have been beaten to a pulp in recent weeks. He lost lucrative contracts with the likes of Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap after he posted an anti-Semitic message on social media.

The 45-year-old rapper said on Instagram, "While I'm still allowed on Mark Zuckerburg platform. I'm going to say this again."

He further mentioned, "Let's see the contracts. The film contracts, the sports contracts, the music contracts. The mortgages. Let's see the contracts. So we can or better yet will do better business. I've been beat to a pulp and there's still no accountability (sic)."

Earlier, Adidas announced that it will terminate its partnership with Kanye West immediately after reacting to a rash of offensive behaviour from the American rapper.