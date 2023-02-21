Kantara's Rishab Shetty's Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award To Late Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Rishab Shetty's Kantara swept the nation after opening in theatres in September 2022. The movie, which had its original release in Kannada, broke down linguistic barriers and was dubbed into Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, bringing in record-breaking sums across the nation.

Additionally, the movie increased Rishab Shetty's notoriety and helped him gain a following across India. The coveted Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award that Shetty received on Monday has now been added to his collection of accomplishments. The actor made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday and dedicated his honour to the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

Rishab Shetty Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award To Puneeth Rajkumar:

Shetty received the Most Promising Actor Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for his performance in the movie Kantara. Shetty travelled to Mumbai to attend the ceremony. The actor stated, "Feels honoured and Blessed to be awarded prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Most Promising Actor (Hindi)," and added a few photos of himself holding the award. In addition to expressing his love and gratitude, he also stated that the honour has increased his obligation to make more films.

Feels honoured and Blessed to be awarded prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Most Promising Actor (Hindi). pic.twitter.com/EeGA68fM81 — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) February 20, 2023

Shetty also penned a sincere note to show his gratitude for winning the coveted Most Promising Actor award. He dedicated the award to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar and director SK Bhagavan.

Thanking Hombale Films, Vijay Kirangandur, and the entire Kantara team, he wrote, "I cannot wait to make more and better films together. This would have been impossible without our Kantara team and technicians who supported this small dream of mine, and the pillar of my life Pragathi Shetty." He further added, "I dedicate this award to our Daiva Nartakaru, People of Karnataka, Power star Puneeth Rajkumar and Legendary Bhagavan sir. Thank you for all your blessings and love."

In addition to Rishab Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Ranbir Kapoor also won big last night. Ranbir got the best actor award for Brahmastra: Part I, and Bhatt received the best actress award for her work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Varun Dhawan was named best actor by the critics for Bhediya.