Kantara’s Rishab Shetty To Make Malayalam Film Debut With Mohanlal’s ‘MalaiKottai Valiban’: Reports

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is all set for his upcoming release with filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, marking their first-time collaboration in the industry with their next release 'Malaikottai Valiban.' This much-awaited project might also mark 'Kantara' famed Rishab Shetty's Malayalam cinema debut.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, actor-director Rishab Shetty is all set to make his debut with the highly anticipated Mohanlal project, where Rishab Shetty will be making an ambitious cameo appearance.

Another report in Grapevine stated that Rishab Shetty is highly excited about his upcoming Malayalam collaboration and already has given a green signal to the makers thus leading to making his Malayalam debut. However, neither the makers nor the actors have given any confirmation from their end.

The report in Grapevine also mentioned that legendary actor Kamal Haasan might also essay a pivotal role in the film and will be returning to the Malayalam film industry after a long period.

Picking up the finest talents in the industry, Lijo Jose Pellissery is highly excited about the project and has high expectations from the film. Jiiva, the popular actor from 'Keerthi Chakra' will also be a part of the star cast.

Marathi actress Sonalle Kulkarni will be leading the female face of the film and will mark her Malayalam cinema debut, whereas Bengali actress Katha Nandi, Danish Sait, and Hareesh Peradi will all be seen in supporting roles.

The much-awaited project of Mohanlal with Lijo Jose is touted to be an out-and-out action thriller film where the shoot will be started in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and the expectations are riding high on the film.

The film's screenplay is penned by PS Rafeeque, Madhu Neelakandan is the director of photography, with Deepu Joseph handling the editing department. Other than that, Prashant Pillai is the composer of the songs and original score.