Kantara Tulu Release: Here’s When And Where You Can Watch The Dubbed Version

‘Kantara’ has been making waves at the box-office. After making several new records, the film will soon be released on OTT platforms as well.

‘Kantara’ was initially released in theaters on September 30 in Kannada language only. Following the film’s success, the Rishab Shetty-starrer was then released in Hindi and Malayalam as well.

According to reports, the makers of ‘Kantara’ are now preparing to release the film in Tulu language as well. A report in Pinkvilla, “The film is presently being dubbed in Tulu, and a large portion of it is already done. They want to release the film in December first week, but that is subject to getting the censor certificate.”

‘Kantara’ has turned out to be a massive success in the Hindi belt as well. The movie is now the second most-profitable Hindi film of 2022, after Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’.

‘Kantara’ has been written, directed and fronted by Rishab Shetty. In an interview with ANI, the actor spoke up about how he has been getting offers from Bollywood post the film’s big success.

“I got offers from Bollywood filmmakers but right now I want to make films in Kannada only. I adore Mr Bachchan, I really like him and even in the younger generations actors like Shahid Kapoor or Salman Bhai and many more I like each one of them,” said the ‘Kantara’ star.

Recently, superstar Yash spoke about how the audience is familiarizing with the South Indian film industry. “People have now started noticing South films. Before, we had a different budget to come here and market. Right now, with the digital revolution, we have the opportunity to showcase it to the world,” said the ‘KGF’ star.

“If it doesn’t sound arrogant, I did want this to happen. I visualised it and I wanted this to happen. I was living this day, this success, 5-6 years ago. Right now, it doesn’t affect me. I am kind of thinking ahead now. The scale of the success surprised a lot of people,” Yash added.