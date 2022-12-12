Kantara Total Box Office: Rishab Shetty-Starrer Creates THIS Record In Closing Worldwide Collections

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ created havoc at the box-office. The film, which released theatrically on September 30, 2022, has been running successfully in the cinemas for over 11 weeks now. ‘Kantara’ has almost reached its closing worldwide collections, and has managed to create several new records.

Written, directed and fronted by Rishab Shetty, the film was released theatrically in Kannada on September 30, 2022. Two weeks later, the film was released in Hindi. ‘Kantara’ has so far managed to collect over Rs. 361 at the Indian box-office.

Still haunted by every frame in Kantara ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/hdUzsSIRk9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 10, 2022

The Rishab Shetty-starrer has so far collected over Rs 173 crore in Karnataka itself to beat rocking star Yash’s ‘KGF’ franchise and is now the highest-grossing film of all time in the state. ‘Kantara’ is also the second highest grossing Kannada (Sandalwood) film ever, just behind Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

Speaking at an interactive session at the 53rd International Film Festival of India, Rishab Shetty said that the films today are crossing the language barrier. While adding that the cinema in India is now being presented to the audiences in different languages, the ‘Kantara’ director said that if the content connects with the audiences, the movie will be accepted as an All-Indian movie.

a story that spans generations pic.twitter.com/DepXa2bLke — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 9, 2022

“Regional cinemas in the late 90s had been influenced by western movies. However, today they are incorporating local culture and diversity has given them the much-needed vibrancy and vividity which has been accepted by the audience,” the ‘Kantara’ star said at the event.

Rishab Shetty added that people across India have accepted ‘Kantara’ despite the language barrier, this is because the audience could connect well with the content.

‘Kantara’ also stars Kishore Kumar G, Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video last week in four languages including Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. The film’s English and Hindi dubbed versions were released on Netflix last week on December 9, 2022.