Kantara To RRR: 9 South Indian Movies That Made It To The Rs 400 Crore Club

Kantara, RRR are amongst the highest grossing films in Indian cinema of all time. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ has made it to the esteemed Rs 400 crore club after its box-office collections crossed the mark recently. With this, the film also became one of the highest grossers of this year.

With the blockbuster success of South Indian films this year, 2022 has been dominated by the likes of Kamal Haasan, Yash, Ram Charan and JR NTR. Not just this year, south Indian films have increasingly become famous amongst the audiences and have been smashing box-office records.

Here’s a list of 9 South Indian movies that have made it to the Rs 400 crore club so far:

Baahubali

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus film ‘Baahubali’ shattered the box-office records when it released in 2015. The film starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Rana Dagubatti in the lead roles proved to be a game-changer for the south Indian film industry and helped establish the pan-India tag in the country. ‘Baahubali’ went on to collect over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box-office.

Baahubali 2

After the humongous success of ‘Baahubali’, SS Rajamouli returned with ‘Baahubali 2’ in 2017 and answered the audiences ‘katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?’ The film went on to become an even bigger success at the box office and collected over Rs 1500 crore worldwide.

2.O

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s stellar combo made ‘2 PointO’ a big success at the box-office. Released in 2018, the film managed to collect over Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box-office.

Saaho

Starring Prabhas in the lead, ‘Saaho’ was an action-thriller that was released in 2019. The film went on to collect over Rs 430 crore at the box-office.

RRR

SS Rajamouli wowed the audiences yet again with his 2022-film ‘RRR’. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leads, the film crossed the magical mark of Rs 1000 crore at the box office globally. The film is still running in theaters in Japan currently.

KGF: Chapter 2

Yash-starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ smashed the box-office records and paved the way for more Sandalwood films to become a countrywide success. ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ went on to mint over Rs 430 crore at the box-office worldwide.

Vikram

Kamal Haasan’s blockbuster film ‘Vikram’ became one of the highest grossing films in Tamil Nadu and minted over Rs 450 crore worldwide.

Ponniyin Selvan I

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus period drama film ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the global box-office and minted nearly Rs 500 crore during its theatrical run.

Kantara

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ became the latest entrant in the Rs 400 crore club after crossing the mark during its 50 days+ theatrical run. The film has been a box-office phenomenon and continues to bring audiences to the theaters.