'Kantara' To Be Submitted For Oscar 2023? Rishab Shetty Reacts

KANTARA, starring Rishab Shetty, is on the way to becoming one of the most successful films this year. This Kannada film has been impressing the audience across the country and fans are now demanding Kantara be submitted for the Oscars next year. The fans are also trending 'Kantara For Oscars' on social media. To this, Rishab said that he did not work for this success, but worked for work.

In an interview with Etimes, Rishab Shetty reacted to the fans' demands. "I don’t react to that. I just saw the 25000 tweets about that. It makes me happy but I don’t comment on that. Because I didn’t work for this success. I worked for work. That’s all."

Rishab on Sunday visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai after the success of Kantara. He was surrounded by his fans and also posed for the paps.

He also met superstar Rajinikanth after he praised Kantara on social media. praising the film, Rajinikanth wrote on Twitter, "The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema."

To this, he replied, "Dear @rajinikanth sir. you are the biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you, sir."

While speaking to Film Companion, Rishab Shetty said, "I was looking at a story rooted in coastal Karnataka about agricultural land. But it isn’t just land. Bhootakola, Daivaradhane, our culture, our rituals and beliefs are all part of that. Once agricultural activities finish, it is marked with a celebration for 3-4 months because that is a ritual. People who have left the village also return for it. Such strong is the belief around all of it. It’s a rule."

The movie also stars Kishore, Achuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty and Vinay Biddappa. It is written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.