Rishab Shetty & Entire 'Kantara' Team Attend Bhoota Kola Festival In Karnataka; Seek Blessings From Local Deity Daiva | WATCH

Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara shattered all the records at the global Box Office. The actor recently sought blessings from the Daiva at the Bhoota Kola Festival where he also spoke about the success of Kantara. The 2022 hit film stars Shetty as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer, Murali. The movie was highly-praised for the proper showcasing of the Bhoota Kola, action sequences, editing, soundtrack, and musical score.

Recently, Rishab Shetty and the team of Kantara sought blessings from the Daiva at Bhoota Kola. Sharing the same, the production house shared a video on Twitter and wrote, "ಹರಕೆ ತೀರಿಸಿದ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳು. You surrender to nature & worship God, who has bestowed you with such success n freedom in life. #Kantara team witnessed the divine in real form & took the blessings of Daiva! @shetty_rishab #VijayKiragandur @gowda_sapthami @ChaluveG @Karthik1423."

The video saw Rishab Shetty and the entire team of Kantara sitting in one of the corners of the huge ground as they witness Daiva. In the video, Daiva could be seen greeting Shetty as the former blesses him. Daiva could also be seen dancing with the Kantara team. The Bhoota Kola performer even recreated a scene from Kantara's climax. The performer compassionately embraced Rishab, Vijay Kirgandur, and other members of the crew.

For the festival, Shetty opted for a white-coloured kurta and pajama set which he teamed up with a red dupatta.

Kantara earned Rs 400 crore from worldwide ticket sales, according to official estimates. In terms of cost-to-income ratio, it was the most profitable film made in India last year. The film's producers spent around Rs 15 crore on it.