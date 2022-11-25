Kantara Star Rishab Shetty To Collaborate With Fahadh Faasil? Fans Speculate As Actors Pose With Producer Vijay Kiragandur

RISHAB Shetty is currently enjoying the success of his film 'Kantara' and the movie is all set to release on OTT as well. The actor-director received praise from many A-listers in the film industry including Superstar Rajinikanth, Varun Dhawan and Kiccha Sudeep, among others. Fans are now wondering about his next projects after the massive success of Kantara. Recently, a picture of Rishab Shetty and South Superstar Fahadh Faasil went viral on social media and fans are wondering if the two actors will collaborate.

Rishab Shetty and Fahadh Faasil met Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, which has produced both the Kantara and KGF franchise. Vijay posted the picture on social media and wrote, "A delightful evening with the two gems! @shetty_rishab #FahadhFaasil."

As soon as this picture surfaced on social media, fans started speculating if the trio will team up for a project.

Many fans commented, "Hombale Films Universe getting bigger day by day!" One person commented, "Can't wait to see you all work together."

Kantara is unstoppable at the box office and has collected over Rs 400 crore worldwide. The movie was made on a budget of around Rs 16 crore and became one of the biggest blockbusters of this year.

The movie was also praised by superstar Rajinikanth, who also honoured him at his residence. He wrote, "The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema."

To this, Rishab responded, "Dear @rajinikanth sir. you are the biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you, sir."

The movie also stars Kishore, Achuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty and Vinay Biddappa. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, he also starred in Kantara in the lead role.