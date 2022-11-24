Kantara, Sita Ramam, KGF: 7 Superhit South Indian Films Of 2022 That Bollywood Should NOT Remake

KGF, Sita Ramam and Kantara became one of the biggest hits of 2022. (Image Credits: Twitter)

With ‘Kantara’ becoming a blockbuster hit at the box-office, several Bollywood filmmakers are eyeing for the rights to remake the film in Hindi language. The mega success of ‘Drishyam 2’ has proved yet again that remaking a popular and hit south Indian film can help perform wonders at the box-office.

As Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan gear up for another South Indian film remakes, take a look at these top 7 films that Bollywood should not attempt to remake:

Sita Ramam

Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, this sweet romantic period-film won over the hearts of the audiences with its simplicity and elegance. The film became a huge hit at the box-office and was dubbed in Hindi as well.

KGF

Rocking star Yash blew away the audiences’ mind with his high octane action film franchise, ‘KGF’. The film became a blockbuster success and shattered several records. ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ released in cinemas this year and became one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema.

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus film ‘RRR’ starred Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles. The film smashed box-office records and emerged as the highest grosser of 2022 in India. Not just domestically, ‘RRR’ became a big success globally owing to the popularity of its lead star and filmmaker.

Kantara

The Kannada language wonder, ‘Kantara’ became a raging success at the box office and emerged as the second most profitable Hindi film in 2022. The film recently surpassed the Rs 400 crore mark at the worldwide box-office and was released on OTT on November 24, 2022.

Though the film has been dubbed in Hindi for its theatrical release, the Hindi version of the film has not yet been released on OTT.

Vikram

Kamal Haasan’s smashing comeback film ‘Vikram’ became a big hit, not just amongst the Tamil-speaking audiences but worldwide. The film was loved by Kamal Haasan fans and helped garner new fan-following.

Bimbisara

One of the most popular films of 2022, ‘Bimbisara’ explored the story of a king and his ability to time-travel. The film was widely popular amongst the Tamil audiences.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu headlined this Telugu film, which went on to become one of the biggest hits in the industry this year. Also starring Keerthy Suresh, the film was loved by the audiences and was dubbed as a complete entertainer.