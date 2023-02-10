Kantara Row: SC Allows Screening Of Varaharoopam Song On OTT, Asks Authorities Not To Arrest Rishab Shetty

Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' roared at the box office and was one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. Receiving heaps of praise for the script and performances in the film, 'Kantara' became an emotion for many.

However, the film also had to face plagiarism allegations for the song 'Varaharoopam' featuring Rishab Shetty. The supreme court of India on Friday stayed the condition imposed by the Kerala High Court that 'Kantara' film can only showcase the 'Varaharoopam' song on OTT, granting anticipatory bail to actor-director Rishabh Shetty and producer Vijay Kirgandur.

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narsimha, and JB Pardiwala passed the order after hearing the petition which was earlier filed by Rishabh Shetty and Vijay Kigandur.

The Chief Justice of India criticized the High Court for imposing such conditions as copyright issues cannot be decided in an anticipatory bail application. According to LiveLaw.in, the Chief Justice of India stated, "The High Court felt very strongly that you people have plagiarized somebody's song. But the point is you can't impose these conditions for granting anticipatory bail. You can't decide a copyright suit in an anticipatory bail."

While issuing notice on the song, the bench also stayed conditions imposed by the High Court further directing that the petitioners should appear before the investigation officer on February 12 and 13. The duo will also not be allowed to get arrested as they are released on bail in the event of arrest.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar is appearing for the petitioners, thus pointing out that there are civil litigations that are pending concerning the alleged infringement of the song 'Navarasam' of 'Thaikkudam Bridge.'

'Kantara' was released on September 30 and was directed and written by Rishab Shetty. He also served as the lead of the film alongside Saptami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles. The film was a massive hit and went on to earn more than Rs 400 Crore at the box office.