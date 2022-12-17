Kantara: Rishabh Shetty 'Overwhelmed' As His Film Makes It To IMBD's Top 10 Most Popular Movies List

RISHAB Shetty-starrer, Kantara, has become one of the most successful films in India this year and has taken Kannada cinema to the heights. The movie has been officially named of the top 10 most popular Indian movies of 2022. Rishab Shetty took to social media and expressed his gratitude for this honour.

Sharing the news, he wrote, "Overwhelmed with joy to receive this from @IMDb_in for #Kantara. ನಮ್ಮ ಕಾಂತಾರ amongst India’s Top 10 most popular movies!"

The movie received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience, critics and film star as well.

The movie was also praised by superstar Rajinikanth, who also honoured him at his residence. He wrote, "The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema."

Rishab responded, "Dear @rajinikanth sir. you are the biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you, sir."

Rishab Shetty not just played the lead in Kantara but has also written and directed it. Apart from Rishab Shetty, the movie also stars Kishore, Achuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty and Vinay Biddappa.

Kantara is now streaming on Netflix in Hindi and English as well because of the audience's demand for the Hindi dubbed version.

Meanwhile, the movie is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video in its original language. Apart from receiving praise from the critics, Kantara turned out to be a box office success.