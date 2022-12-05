Kantara: Rishab Shetty-starrer Wins 'Varaha Roopam' Case; Song To Be Made Availabe On OTT

Rishab Shetty-starrer film Kantara has been creating waves all around the globe since its release. With total revenue of 211.5 crores, including 196.95 crores from India alone, the movie exceeded the 200-crore milestone in 25 days. Within a little more than a month of its release, the movie surpassed the 250 crore mark.

It is pertinent to note that Kantara ended up in court after a band claimed that the film's Varaha Roopam song was copied. The movie was also made available on Amazon Prime last month, however, Varaha Roopam was taken down due to claims of plagiarism.

A Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge had claimed that the Varaha Roopam song from Kantara was a copy of their song, Navarasam. The band then headed to their Instagram handle to level the plagiarism allegations against the makers of Kantara, following which they moved to court.

According to a report in Live Law, the case was filed in Kozhikode as well as Palakkad district courts. The plaint that was filed in Kozhikode court was returned on the ground that it has to be presented before the Commercial Court. The second plaint that was filed in the Palakkad Court was returned citing a lack of jurisdiction.

Soon after the ruling, actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty headed to his Twitter space and wrote in Kannada, "We have won the Varaharoopam case with the blessings of the Gods and the love of the people. We are going to change the song on the OTT platform very soon considering people's request (sic)."