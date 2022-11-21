Kantara: Rishab Shetty-Starrer Is Now The Highest Grossing Film In Karnataka, Beats KGF Chapter 2’s THIS Record

Kantara Box-Office Collection: Rishab Shetty-starrer continues to create records even after 50 days of its release. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ has been making headlines ever since its release in September. The film recently completed a successful run of 50 days at the theaters.

‘Kantara’ box office collections have turned out to be profitable for its makers, Homable Productions. The film is the second most profitable Hindi film of 2022, with only ‘The Kashmir Files’ ahead of it.

And now, ‘Kantara’ has managed to cross the magical figure of Rs 300 cross (nett) at the domestic box office. Not only this, ‘Kantara’ has collected over Rs 160 crore in the state of Karnataka itself, crossing the collections of Yash’s ‘KGF Chapter 2’ in the state.

With this, ‘Kantara’ has now become the highest-grossing film in Karnataka. Notably, the film’s worldwide collections stand at nearly Rs 393 crore (gross).

Written, fronted and directed by Rishab Shetty, ‘Kantara’ is currently running in over 1,000 screens worldwide. The film first released theatrically on September 30, 2022 in Kannada language. This was followed by ‘Kantara’ Hindi and Malayalam-dubbed release two weeks later.

Recently, Rishab Shetty took to his Twitter account to thank the audiences for their overwhelming response to ‘Kantara’ completing 50 days in theaters.

“Audience favorite 'Kantara' has completed 50 days. May the blessings of Panjurli, Guliga Gods always be upon all. I am grateful for all your love and admiration. thank you,” wrote the Kannada star via his Twitter handle.

Sapthami Gowda, who starred alongside Rishab Shetty in the film, took to Twitter to react to ‘50 Days of Kantara.’ “A moment of divine celebration for us. Thanks to everyone across the globe. It was accepted, owned & lived by each one of us. We were truly blessed by the Panjurli & Guliga Daiva. The fury remains undefeated. Wooaaah,” wrote the actor via her Twitter account.

Also starring Kishore in pivotal role, ‘Kantara’ Kannada-language action thriller film based on a Kambala champion.