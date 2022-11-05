Kantara: Rishab Shetty Poses In Front Of India Gate As He Promotes His Film In Delhi | See Pics

RISHAB Shetty is currently basking in the success of his latest film 'Kantara'. The actor-director is now promoting his film across the country and his next stop is Delhi. This Kannada film was released in different languages and received loved across the country. Rishab along with Sapthami Gowda visited India Gate in Delhi and posed for the paps as well.

Take a look at the pictures here:

(Image Credits: Pallav Paliwal)

While talking about not wanting to offend people's rituals and regional beliefs in the film, Rishab told Film Companion, "I was looking at a story rooted in coastal Karnataka about agricultural land. But it isn’t just land. Bhootakola, Daivaradhane, our culture, our rituals and beliefs are all part of that. Once agricultural activities finish, it is marked with a celebration for 3-4 months because that is a ritual. People who have left the village also return for it. Such strong is the belief around all of it. It’s a rule."

The movie was also praised by superstar Rajinikanth, who also honoured him at his residence. He wrote, "The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema."

To this, Rishab responded, "Dear @rajinikanth sir. you are the biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you, sir."

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, he also starred in Kantara in the lead role. The movie also stars Kishore, Achuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty and Vinay Biddappa.